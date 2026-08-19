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Home / Punjab / Another Bhagwanpuria gang operative figures on FBI Most Wanted List

Another Bhagwanpuria gang operative figures on FBI Most Wanted List

Federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the US District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, on June 25

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:31 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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As per the release issued by FBI, Major Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.
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Major Singh, a key operative of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has figured in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Most Wanted list of criminals.

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As per the release issued by FBI, Major Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy, conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and distribution of controlled substances.

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The Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

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On June 25, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations conspiracy and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

Earlier, the FBI had released the picture of Amritpal Singh (30), who died in February, 2025, and another Indian from Punjab, identifed as Gurpreet Singh.

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Earlier, Nitish Kaushal and Harmanveer Singh also figured in the most wanted list for his alleged role in a transnational criminal organization accused of trafficking controlled substances across North America.

In June, Jailed Punjab gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were named among 37 defendants charged in a sweeping US-led crackdown on transnational organised crime networks. The operation was named Hard Ball.

The RCMP and FBI jointly targeted Ravinder Dhanda, Bishnoi, and Bhagwanpuria gangs under Operation Hard Ball, dismantling leadership structures and arresting multiple members since June 23. Investigators had seized roughly 1,000 kg of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, firearms and cash; several suspects remain fugitives.

The report state allege the networks were involved in murder-for-hire, extortion, racketeering, narcotics trafficking, firearms offenses and kidnappings while operating across India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

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