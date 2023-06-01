Another clash at jail in Goindwal, inmate hurt

Tarn Taran, May 31
An inmate of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, was injured during a clash on Tuesday. The injured inmate has been identified as Satnam Singh.
Assistant Superintendent of Jail Gurnam Singh said the clash occurred in the jail on Tuesday when Talwinder Singh attacked Satnam with a sharp-edged weapon.
Satnam who was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar is stable. The police have booked Talwinder Singh.
Four days also, an inmate was injured in a clash. In February, two gangsters, who had been arrested in connection with Moosewala case, were killed in a clash here.
