Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Amritsar, December 26
Yet another drone was shot down by the alert BSF troops in Rajatal border village on Sunday.
Around 7.40 pm, the BSF jawans heard the sound of a drone entering into Indian air space near Rajatal village on the India-Pakistan border. Following this, the troops fired at the drone. The entire area was cordoned off by the BSF and in the morning, a search operation was launched along with the police, said BSF spokesman in a statement. Later, a quadcopter drone found in the agricultural fields near the border fence. The search was continued in the area to find if any other consignment was dropped by it. This was the sixth drone shot down by the BSF in past one month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...