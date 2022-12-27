Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

Yet another drone was shot down by the alert BSF troops in Rajatal border village on Sunday.

Around 7.40 pm, the BSF jawans heard the sound of a drone entering into Indian air space near Rajatal village on the India-Pakistan border. Following this, the troops fired at the drone. The entire area was cordoned off by the BSF and in the morning, a search operation was launched along with the police, said BSF spokesman in a statement. Later, a quadcopter drone found in the agricultural fields near the border fence. The search was continued in the area to find if any other consignment was dropped by it. This was the sixth drone shot down by the BSF in past one month.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan