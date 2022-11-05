Another drone spotted along Indo-Pak border

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 4

Troops belonging to the 136th Battalion of the BSF deployed near the Jagdish border outpost (BOP) in this sector spotted another drone last night.

According to official sources, the troops heard humming sound of the drone near the Indo-Pakistan border. As per information, the drone first entered the Indian territory at around 10.05 pm, followed by another sortie at around 10.32 pm.

The troops fired at the drone with INSAS rifles. Two illumination bombs were also fired, but in vain as the drone returned to Pakistan. Later, a massive search operation was carried out in the area. BSF officials said the same kind of sound was heard by the villagers of Gandhu Kilcha, which is located at a distance of approximately 1,200 meters from the International Border.