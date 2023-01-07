Another fake pharma firm busted, two held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

Days after a pharmaceutical firm was sealed in Uttarakhand for illegally manufacturing tramadol tablets, which were being smuggled into the state, the police have identified another fake firm in Delhi.

The Delhi firm was involved in smuggling tramadol and other habit-forming drugs into Punjab after procuring these from Uttarakhand. The police arrested two persons, including a pharmacist Nitin Singh of Delhi. The other accused was Sanjiv Arora, who had created the fake firm named ‘A pharma’.

The firm’s name came to light during interrogation of alleged traffickers and the owner of Dehradun firm. The police had also arrested owner of the firm Usmaan Rajput and sealed his manufacturing unit on December 26.

Earlier, on December 21, the police had arrested Nishan Sharma of Sundar Nagar and Rajiv Kumar of the Namak Mandi area. The police had confiscated 29,920 tablets of tramadol from them along with

Rs 29,000 cash. Their interrogation had led to the arrest of Rajput, owner of Rapport Remedies, Dehradun. The licence of the unit had been cancelled by the Uttarakhand drug authorities in October this year.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said during probe, the police focused on A pharma, which was involved in supplying tramadol to Punjab. Checking the antecedents of the firm, the police found no such firm existed physically.

“The owner of the firm Suraj Sharma did not live in the given address of the firm. Nitin Singh was the pharmacist whose licence was used by Sanjiv for creating the firm. The duo was arrested,” said Rana.

