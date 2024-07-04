Another farm protester dies in accident while returning from Shambhu border

Patiala, July 4
Another farm protester, Sukhwinder Singh, resident of Adhowali in Batala tehsil of Gurdaspur district, died on Thursday. He met with an accident while returning home from the Shambhu border.
