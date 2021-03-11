Another Malout youth dies of ‘drug overdose’

Muktsar, April 30
A 30-year-old youth of Harjinder Nagar in Malout allegedly died of drug overdose at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Singh Karmu, who had been consuming drugs for the past four years.
Karamjit’s father, Salwinder Singh, informed the police that his son was consuming ‘chitta’ and was admitted to a de-addiction centre and had come back from there just a week ago. “Someone informed that Karamjit is lying unconscious near a park. We took him to Faridkot for treatment, but he passed away,” said Salwinder.
The deceased’s elder brother was also a drug addict who had committed suicide last year. The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Notably, this is the second such death reported in Malout in the last two days. On Thursday, a 22-year-old youth had died due to drug overdose.
