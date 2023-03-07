Another petition filed against parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The Lawyers for Human Rights International has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the setting aside of parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by Rohtak Divisional Commissioner vide an impugned order issued on January 20.

Among other things, the organisation’s counsel Navkiran Singh has stated that Punjab Police SIT, probing the three sacrilege cases in Faridkot district, had in its final report named Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters case.

Navkiran said the parole was illegal, being against public interest, since Ram Rahim had been convicted in two rape cases and two murder cases. Also, there were still two serious cases pending against him.

As such, the impugned order had been passed in violation of a Supreme Court judgment in the case of ‘Asfaq versus the State of Rajasthan’. He said those, who were habitual offenders and might have tendency to commit crime after release on parole, or become threat to the law, should not be released on parole.