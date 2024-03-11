Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

Another protesting farmer died here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Baldev Singh.

He was undergoing treatment at the Rajindra Hospital here following breathing issues.

Seven farmers have died in past 26 days of the the farmers’ protest.

