Another raid on Sangrur illegal buildings, locals term it mere 'eyewash'

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 8

The vigilance authorities of the Local Government Department has conducted an inquiry into allegations of illegal commercial buildings that have mushroomed in residential areas of the city and sought a report from the Nagar Council.

A team led by Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Rajiv Sekhri of the Local Government Department yesterday checked documents and visited the illegal buildings on the DC office road in Prem Basti and telephone exchange road. In all, 14 big commercial buildings, including two hospitals, were have come up in the two areas.

This was not the first time that department officials had sought a report on the illegal buildings in the city, say residents.

They claim inquiries were conducted in the past as well, but nothing came out of them.

City resident Jasmale Singh said, “Residents have lost hope. The Local Government Department and the NC conduct raids and, as a result, the construction is stopped for some days. It resumes when the officials go lackadaisical. This has become the norm now. Inspections are a mere eyewash.”

The CVO and his team met some locals during their Wednesday’s visit.

CVO Rajiv Sekhri said, “I have directed the NC for a quick action against owners of illegal buildings and also sought a report on how they managed to get stay orders from the court. I have asked the NC staff to write to the Health Department for action against the two illegal hospitals.”

