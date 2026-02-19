Another ruling AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding in Punjab

Another Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch, Harbarinder Singh (40), of Thathian Mahantan village was shot dead and his relative Jermandeep Singh injured when two assailants opened fire during a wedding ceremony at Sheron village here today.

Advertisement

The attack triggered panic in the area, especially among local AAP politicians, as it was the second such incident in as many months.

Advertisement

Earlier, on January 5, AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh of Valtoha Sandhua village in Tarn Taran was shot dead during a wedding ceremony at a resort in Amritsar.

Advertisement

The sarpanch who was shot dead today is survived by two sons, both aged under 10. He owned agriculture land and was also a commission agent.

The victim had gone to attend the wedding of his relative, Gursewak Singh, when three assailants came on a motorbike. While one remained on the bike, the other two went inside Sidhu Farms — the venue of the wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said one of the assailants shot the sarpanch with a pistol. Immediately, victim’s relative Jermandeep, who was standing nearby, took out his pistol, but the second assailant, carrying an AK47, opened fire, injuring him.

The assailants escaped after committing the crime.

Kulwant Singh, who had come to attend the wedding, said the shooting incident took place outside the banquet hall. It triggered panic, with people running helter-skelter for cover.

Officials of the Sarhali police station reached the venue 20 minutes after the incident.

On January 3, Umarsir Singh, a Congress leader, was shot dead in Moga’s Bhinder Kalan village.

SSP Surendra Lamba said today’s incident was not related to gangsters as no extortion call was received by the deceased. He said personal enmity could be behind the incident. The SSP said a team led by SP (Detective) Riputapan Singh was investigating the matter.