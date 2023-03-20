Another sand quarry shut in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 19

A legal sand quarry situated in the Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district has been shut. SDO (Mining) Gitesh Upveja said the quarry had been closed as the annual quota of sand excavation had been reached.

Sources said another quarry situated at Tharewala village of Jalalabad was closed about a fortnight ago for the same reason. The sources said out of the four quarries, three had been shut reportedly due to the extraction of stipulated quantity of from the quarries.

The sources said only the Badha-2 village sand quarry was operational now. Upveja said after seeking fresh approval from the government, more quarries would be started soon.

The sources said 19 more sites had been selected by the Mining Department for mining in Fazilka district, but none could take off.

The reason was that the land owners were not keen to supply the sand at the stipulated rate of Rs 2 per cubic feet to the government.

Notably, the government has been offering sand to the consumer at Rs 5.5 per cubic feet plus GST and paying Rs 2 to the land owners.