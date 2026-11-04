Another setback for SAD (Punar Surjit) as Chandumajra quits citing ideological differences

The resignation of senior Akali leader and former MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra from Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), citing differences in ideology, approach and working style with party chief Giani Harpreet Singh, has dealt yet another blow to the breakaway faction, which has failed to arrest the exodus of its leaders.

Earlier, five prominent leaders, including Surjit Singh Rakhra, SAD Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Barjinder Singh Brar, son of former minister Tota Singh, Charanjit Singh Brar and, in July, former Akali MLA from Dhuri Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who headed a 13-member committee constituted after the party’s poor performance in the 2022 Assembly election, had left Punar Surjit.

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While Surjit Singh Rakhra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is slated to contest from Samana after the sitting MLA and AAP leader resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Barjinder Singh Brar has recently returned to the Akali Dal. While Charanjit Singh Brar also joined BJP, Ayali and Jhundan are currently spearheading Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) in the absence of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

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The Punar Surjit group, formed on August 11, 2025, following a split from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has been positioning itself as a reformist Panthic force.

Chandumajra, Ayali, Rakhra and Jhundan were among the leaders who had spearheaded a campaign demanding the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal and the re-election of the party president. They, along with other leaders including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, also led to the formation of the breakaway faction SAD Punar Surjit.

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Chandumajra had indicated his intention to leave on Tuesday after he called for Panthic unity and requested all Panthic leaders to fight under one election symbol.

When asked, senior Punar Surjit leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala termed Chandumajra’s exit as unfortunate. “It appears to be an anxious step by Chandumajra after his political rival and MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra left AAP and joined BJP,” said Wadala.

Pathanmajra, who had contested on an AAP ticket, had defeated SAD candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, son of Prem Singh Chandumajra, by a margin of 49,112 votes from the Sanaur constituency during the 2022 Assembly elections.

The Akali Dal was quick to welcome Chandumajra’s move. Talking to mediapersons after a meeting of the party’s Election Manifesto Committee, Balwinder Singh Bhundar said Prof Chandumajra had taken a decision for the betterment of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat.

He urged all Panthic leaders to unite under the SAD umbrella and work together as a team for the people of Punjab and the state.