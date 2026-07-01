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Home / Punjab / Another setback for SAD (Punar Surjit) as Karan Singh DTO, ex-MLA wife set to join AAP

Another setback for SAD (Punar Surjit) as Karan Singh DTO, ex-MLA wife set to join AAP

CM Mann to attend joining programme in Patran after launching ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’ in Dhuri

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:31 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A poster of SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Karan Singh DTO and his wife, former Akali Dal MLA Varinder Kaur Loomba, in Patran ahead of their induction into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.
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A month after former Punjab minister and senior SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Surjit Singh Rakhra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Karan Singh DTO and his wife, former Akali Dal MLA Varinder Kaur Loomba, are set to join the ruling party in Patran on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Mann is expected to reach the function after launching the AAP government’s flagship ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’ in Sangrur district.

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The Chief Minister will launch the scheme from his Assembly constituency, Dhuri, at around noon.

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Under the state government's scheme, women beneficiaries from the general category will receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,000, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes category will get Rs 1,500. The government claims that around 40 lakh women in the state have been registered under the scheme.

Posters have appeared across Patran town inviting residents to the Anaj Mandi at 1 pm, where Karan Singh DTO and his wife are scheduled to join AAP.

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The induction is being seen as the second major political gain for AAP in the region after former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, who enjoys considerable influence in the area, joined the ruling party ahead of the civic polls.

Sources said Rakhra played a key role in persuading DTO to join the ruling party. The Shutrana Assembly constituency is represented by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Bazigar, who defeated Congress candidate Nirmal Singh in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The elections to the Patran Nagar Council, whose schedule has reportedly been cancelled thrice, are expected to be held in July.

Sources further said that Rakhra and his supporters joined AAP on the condition that they would be accommodated in the civic polls.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh Ayali, the SAD MLA from Dakha and one of the senior founding leaders of SAD (Punar Surjit), has quit the party and joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De.

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