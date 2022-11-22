'Cheating' in PPSC exam: Another successful candidate nabbed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 21

The police have nabbed another individual accused of cheating in the PPSC exam for the recruitment of naib tehsildars.

The suspect has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Chugatawali village in Ferozepur, who secured rank 12 in the exam. Till now, the police have arrested eight individuals involved in the scam — three successful candidates and five facilitators.

A source said, “Lovepreet was held today and has been sent to the three-day police remand.” Confirming the development, SSP Varun Sharma said, “The probe is going on and we will nab more individuals.”

