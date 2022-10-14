Another suspect arrested from Amritsar airport

Amritsar, October 13
The immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport have arrested another suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Jagtar Singh of Musa village was trying to board an Air India flight to Dubai at 8.15 am, but was arrested. The authorities handed him over to the airport police later.
Kamaljit Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Airport), said Jagtar resides near Moosewala’s house. “The Mansa police have been informed about the arrest.”
“A team of the Mansa police is coming and he will be handed over to it for further action,” Kamaljit added.
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said the singer’s family had accused Jagtar of conducting a recce of their son’s
movements in order to tip Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. “We had issued a lookout notice against him so that he could not leave the country. Appropriate legal action will be taken against him,” he said.
