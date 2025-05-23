DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Another suspect held for Amritsar temple grenade attack

Another suspect held for Amritsar temple grenade attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an associate of the two Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) operatives who carried out a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar in March this year. Absconder Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, was nabbed...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:26 PM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an associate of the two Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) operatives who carried out a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar in March this year.

Advertisement

Absconder Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, was nabbed from Akalgarh village in Amritsar on Wednesday. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four.

The attack was carried out by Gursidak Singh and Vishal, alias Chuchi, who hurled a hand grenade at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar, as per the NIA investigation. The attack was claimed by the proscribed terror organisation, KLF.

Advertisement

While Gursidak Singh was killed in a shootout with the police following the temple attack, Vishal was arrested. Diwan Singh, alias Sunny, and Sahib Singh, alias Saba, were also arrested in the case.

Bhagwant, who was absconding since the incident, had knowingly provided shelter to Gursidak and Vishal. The duo stayed with Bhagwant during the planning of the terror attack and thereafter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper