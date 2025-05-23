Another suspect held for Amritsar temple grenade attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an associate of the two Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) operatives who carried out a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar in March this year.

Absconder Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, was nabbed from Akalgarh village in Amritsar on Wednesday. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four.

The attack was carried out by Gursidak Singh and Vishal, alias Chuchi, who hurled a hand grenade at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar, as per the NIA investigation. The attack was claimed by the proscribed terror organisation, KLF.

While Gursidak Singh was killed in a shootout with the police following the temple attack, Vishal was arrested. Diwan Singh, alias Sunny, and Sahib Singh, alias Saba, were also arrested in the case.

Bhagwant, who was absconding since the incident, had knowingly provided shelter to Gursidak and Vishal. The duo stayed with Bhagwant during the planning of the terror attack and thereafter.