Another terror module busted, 5 plotting targeted killings held

  Amritsar
Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with central agencies, busted a terror module being operated by USA-based gangster Harpreet (alias Happy) with the arrest of five persons today.

A day earlier, the Punjab Police had busted a terror module being operated by Czech Republic-based Gurdev Singh (alias Jaisal) after arresting his three associates.

Those arrested today were identified as Gurinder Singh of Lakhuwal in Amritsar, Gurpinder Singh (alias Lahoria), Lovepreet Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh (alias Jeevan), all from Ajnala in Amritsar, and Narinder Singh of Sundal Riali in Gurdaspur.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said two foreign-made 9mm pistols and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Harpreet Happy was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder (alias Rinda) and USA-based terrorist Goldy Brar.

Following inputs that Harpreet Happy, on the directions of Harwinder Rinda and Goldy Brar, was planning to target prominent political and socio-religious leaders in the state, the counter intelligence authorities, in coordination with central agencies, carried out a special operation, the DGP said.

On the basis of reliable inputs that operatives of gangster Happy were expected to hold a meeting in Amritsar, a special team of the SSOC, Amritsar, rushed to the area and cordoned it off, resulting in the arrest of five operatives, said AIG, SSOC, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann. The arrested persons were hatching a conspiracy to carry out target killing in the state, he added.

Sharing preliminary investigation details, the AIG said the arrested persons had recently received a drone-delivered weapon consignment through the India-Pakistan border. The consignment was arranged by Happy with the help of Rinda.

The accused were also receiving financial aid sent by Harpreet Happy through various channels. “It has also come to light that they conducted a recce of Punjab-based targets identified by gangster Harpreet Happy,” he said. Investigations are on to unearth the entire terror network and to trace the channels via which Harpreet Happy arranged weapons as well as financial aid for his associates, he added.

