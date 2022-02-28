Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

Bathinda, February 27
Days after residents of Kaljharani village vowed to take action against those selling drugs in their village, the panchayat of Harraipur village in Goniana block here has passed a similar resolution.
After a series of meetings conducted by panchayat members and residents at the village level, sarpanches and other active members of the village have warned peddlers of “dire consequences” if sale of drugs continued unabated.
A few days ago, residents of Kaljharani village of Bathinda district had warned drug peddlers of “breaking their legs” if they continued peddling drugs there. Taking note of the move, SSP Amneet Kondal had sought a detailed report from a DSP-rank official on the matter. A number of deaths have been reported from the district due to drug overdose in past one year.
Harraipur sarpanch Jagjit Singh said: “To eradicate the drug menace in our village, we have constituted a 20-member committee. Ten members will ensure vigil during daytime, while the rest will be on guard during night to prevent drug peddler from entering our village. We have also invited residents, including those suspected to have been involved in peddling, and message has been conveyed to them that drugs can no longer be sold in the village. A pledge has also been taken at the village gurdwara to wipe out the drug menace.”
Meanwhile, the panchayat has decided to bear the cost of treatment or de-addiction of addicts. It is learnt after the resolution was passed against the drug menace at the village, police personnel had been deployed to keep a watch.
