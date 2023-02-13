Another witness in Behbal Kalan police firing case dies

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 12

After death of a key witness in the Behbal Kalan police firing case today, members of various Sikh organisations, who are sitting on a protest dharna at Behbal Kalan, repeated their resolution to intensify their agitation by blocking all main and link roads between Bathinda-Amritsar in their area on March 1.

“Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday had promised that the investigation in the police firing and sacrilege cases would be completed by February 28 and the cases would be taken to a logical conclusion by the end of this month. We are hopeful that the state government will fulfil its promise,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of a one of the victim of the police firing case, who is leading the protest dharna at Behbal Kalan for justice.

Haqam Singh ‘Fauji’, one of the prime witnesses in the Behbal Kalan police firing incident, died here on Sunday. He was actively participating in the protest dharna since December 2021, said Sukhraj Singh. He is the second witness in this case, who died today.

Case will weaken The trial in the court is yet to begin. The death of two witnesses will weaken the case against culprits. — Sukhraj Singh, protest leader

Earlier, Surjit Singh, another witness of this incident, died in January 2020. “In the last seven years, since the occurrence of the police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in October 2015, the prosecution case is getting weak with each passing day. While the trial in the court in these cases is yet to begin, the death of two witnesses will weaken the case against culprits,” claimed Sukhraj Singh.

Earlier, a controversy had erupted over death of Surjit Singh after his family members had alleged that he was under pressure to not to depose against the erring police officials, involved in the firing incident.

His family members had accused two Congress leaders of the area of ‘misusing’ the powers vested in officials of the PSPCL by conducting a raid at their house and slapping a power theft case and Rs 55,000 fine on them as Surjit did not succumb to the pressure to favour ‘erring’ police officials.

However, the police claimed that there were 23 witnesses in the Behbal Kalan police firing case. The police said death of one witness did not weaken the prosecution case.