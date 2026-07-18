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Home / Punjab / Answer questions on Ram Mandir theft: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Answer questions on Ram Mandir theft: Kejriwal to PM Modi

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Punjab visit, saying that instead of answering serious questions, he chose to mislead people and lecture them on honesty.

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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the biggest leader of those allegedly involved in the Ram Mandir “chanda chori” (donation theft) had come to Punjab to preach honesty. The party also demanded that the Prime Minister answer questions on the “chanda chori”, repeated seizures of drugs at Gujarat’s Mundra Port, and the Centre’s pending dues of around Rs 50,000 crore to Punjab.

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AAP said the BJP had no right to speak about Punjab when its own double-engine government ruined the state between 2014 and 2017. The party accused the Prime Minister of spreading falsehoods instead of addressing Punjab’s real concerns.

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Responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks on drugs, AAP, in an official statement, said the BJP should first explain the repeated seizures of drugs at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. “Instead of answering how such huge consignments of drugs reached Mundra Port, the BJP is trying to divert attention. The country has even heard bizarre explanations that the drugs were eaten by rats. Before pointing fingers at Punjab, the BJP must answer for what is happening in Gujarat,” the party said.

Targeting the Prime Minister’s appeal for a “double-engine government”, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said Punjab had already witnessed the consequences of such a model. “From 2014 to 2017, Punjab had a double-engine government. It was during that period that ‘chitta’ (drugs) spread the most in the state and gangster culture flourished. Their own minister brought drugs into Punjab. The Prime Minister cannot erase this record by making political speeches,” he said.

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Pannu added that while the Prime Minister accused Punjab of running on debt, he remained silent on the Centre’s pending dues to the state. “The Centre owes Punjab around Rs 50,000 crore. Flood relief funds and Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues are pending. Instead of announcing the release of Punjab’s rightful funds, the Prime Minister chose to spread falsehoods about the state’s financial condition,” he said.

In Jalandhar, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said: “Punjab had high hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would clear the state’s pending dues during his visit to Jalandhar, but he has left people disappointed.”

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