Anti-Baghel, Raja Warring posters row deepens in Muktsar; both sides approach police

A day after controversial hoarding of AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and posters against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring surfaced in Muktsar town ahead of the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' programme, the row has taken a fresh turn, with complaints being filed by both sides.

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Muktsar District Congress president Shubhdeep Singh Bittu and Block Congress president Sharanjit Singh Sandhu have submitted two separate complaints to the police, seeking action against the printing press for allegedly printing the hoardings. They also accused former municipal councillor Gurmeet Singh Jeeta of getting the hoardings printed and installed.

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They claimed that Baghel was compared to General Dyer to defame him and create a feeling of hatred towards him among the public.

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Meanwhile, a man who claimed before media persons that he was installing the hoardings on Monday also lodged a complaint with the police. He alleged that he was assaulted by a personal assistant of Warring and a few others while carrying out the work on Kotkapura Road.

Confirming the development, Muktsar DSP Bachan Singh said, "We have received complaints from both sides and are investigating the matter."

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However, Gurmeet Singh Jeeta has already denied any involvement in the controversy. He maintained that he had no role in printing or installing the hoardings and alleged that he was misbehaved with by Warring's aides on Monday.

Notably, the hoarding was removed within minutes, while the posters remained in place.