Anti-drug activist Jhota shot by chemist in Mansa

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, popularly known as Parvinder Jhota (45), was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday while livestreaming a confrontation with the shop owner over the alleged sale of drugs to an elderly man. The police have launched a manhunt for Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who opened fire on the activist.

Four of Jhota’s associates were also injured in the firing, triggering widespread protests and a shutdown in parts of the town.

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A joint action committee of various organisations, formed following the murder, called for a Punjab bandh on Thursday. It demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the dismissal of the DGP, a CBI probe and a postmortem examination by a panel from PGIMER, Chandigarh.

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Jhota and Ashwani had a history of confrontation over alleged drug sales. In July 2023, Jhota and his supporters had allegedly paraded Ashwani through a market with a garland of shoes around his neck after accusing him of selling banned capsules. The police had registered a case against Ashwani on Jhota’s complaint and later booked Jhota for allegedly taking the law into his own hands.

Moments before the shooting, Jhota was heard challenging Ashwani, allegedly over the sale of drugs, saying, “Kadh le pistol, fire maar” (Take out your pistol and fire). The 5-minute-48-second video shows Jhota and his associates questioning the shopkeeper, demanding CCTV footage and asking why he was carrying a pistol.

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The argument continued for nearly four minutes before the shopkeeper spoke to someone over the phone and allegedly opened fire. Jhota, a former boxer known for confronting people he accused of selling drugs, sustained three bullet injuries — two in the abdomen and one in the right thigh.

Mansa Civil Hospital SMO Dr Gurmail Singh said one of the bullets had pierced Jhota’s liver, leading to his death.

The shooter allegedly chased Jhota and his associates as they attempted to flee, firing additional shots and injuring four others. The injured — Kulwinder Singh, Gobind Singh, Baltej Singh and Happy — were taken to the Civil Hospital.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary described the incident as tragic and assured that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours. Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh later said a person allegedly involved in helping Ashwani flee had been rounded up. He said the killing appeared to have stemmed from an old personal enmity and that members of Ashwani’s family had also been detained. Preliminary indications suggested that a licensed weapon had been used, he added.

The killing sparked anger across Mansa. Jhota’s supporters gathered at the Civil Hospital before taking out a protest march towards Barah Hatta Chowk. Later, protesters and Nihangs allegedly broke the locks of the chemist shop and vandalised it. A nearby fire tender was also damaged. Protesters also tore down some hoardings of the CM.

Several shops remained closed, while some private schools sent students home amid the tension. Jhota’s father refused to cremate his son until justice was delivered.

Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu also visited Mansa. After the police prevented him from entering the hospital, he scaled its main gate to meet the injured. He later claimed in a Facebook Live video that the police had detained him and taken him to an undisclosed location. He also faced the ire of protesters, who raised slogans against him and his grandfather, former Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Jhota had gained prominence through social media videos in which he confronted people he accused of selling drugs.

Several village panchayats had reportedly passed resolutions against drug-related activities following his appeals. However, his methods had also attracted controversy.

Opposition leaders questioned the state government’s anti-drug campaign and its handling of law and order. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticised the government. Senior Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa visited Mansa.

Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, also visited the town. He said Jhota was not a formal member of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), but regularly attended its events and supported the organisation.

A resident of Waterworks Road in Mansa, Jhota is survived by his parents, wife and two sons. He had several criminal cases registered against him.

Late at night, the SSP met Jhota’s father and urged him to give his statement for the registration of an FIR.