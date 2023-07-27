Anti-drug operation: 80 suppliers arrested from Faridkot, Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 26

In a massive search operation against drug suppliers and proclaimed offenders, 39 police parties consisting of 1,050 personnel, led by Faridkot DIG Ajay Maluja, conducted searches at 66 drug hotspots in Faridkot, Moga and Muktsar districts on Wednesday.

Registering 67 FIRs and arresting 84 persons, including 4 proclaimed offenders in NDPS cases, the police recovered 115 kg poppy husk, 115 gm heroine, a large quantity of various synthetic and chemical drugs and illicit and country-made liquor. The police parties were assisted by 61 members of the Special Task Force.

Maluja said 250 suspected persons were rounded up, some of whom were released after verifying their anecdotes.

#Faridkot #Moga #Muktsar