Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrest 2 drug smugglers in Ferozepur; seize 6.76 kg heroin

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, sleuths belonging to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 6.76 kg of heroin from them.

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While divulging details, DSP ANTF Prithipal Singh said that the ANTF had received secret intelligence that the accused, Balraj Singh (25) and Sukhwinder Singh (29), both residents of Maste Ke village in the Guruharsahai area, were in touch with Pakistani smugglers and were going to receive a huge consignment of heroin at a dhaba in Jiwa Arai village in this area.

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The DSP said that following the intelligence, a trap was laid near the dhaba where the accused reached on a motorcycle.

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“The accused received the consignment from a car that arrived there and left the spot after handing over a bag to the duo,” said the DSP, adding that both the accused were nabbed by ANTF sleuths present there.

He further said that during the search, 6.76 kg of heroin was seized from them, following which they were booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at SAS Nagar police station.

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The DSP added that during preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the accused Sukhwinder had already been booked in various cases, including an NDPS case, and was released on bail a few months ago.

“We are investigating the case and checking the forward and backward links,” said the DSP.

Earlier, on June 13, the ANTF had arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 6.155 kg of heroin, 2.795 kg of opium, and 485 grams of intoxicating powder in three different operations.