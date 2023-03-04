Anti-national forces may target Waris Punjab De chief: Intel

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, March 3

As part of their conspiracy to flare up communal passions in Punjab and Delhi, anti-national elements active in northern states might carry out an attack to physically harm Khalistani leader and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, intelligence sources said today.

Sources said that the intelligence agencies in a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sounded an alert and have suggested that ground formations of the police in Punjab and Delhi should “sensitised” in this regard.

Input on SFJ Intel agencies have also given an input about terror outfit Sikhs for Justice which has threatened to storm the IGI Airport

The agencies in their report have also given input about terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has threatened to storm the IGI Airport building in Delhi with Khalistani flags and unfurl one on top ahead of the G20 summit.

The intelligence note, a copy of which is with The Tribune, reads: “According to an input, anti-national elements have plans to carry out an attack on Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’ to cause him physical harm. No further indicators as to the identity of persons to carry out the attack, intended place of attack or the mode of attack is available so far.”

The note further read: “Representative of Punjab Police submitted that field formations have already been alerted to take necessary measures. Representative from Delhi desired that financial activities of all district presidents of his group be monitored to check the flow of funds from abroad.”

With regard to the SFJ’s threat to the Delhi airport, the agencies have asked the authorities concerned to step up security. Recently, suspected SFJ operatives had spray-painted graffiti in several localities of west Delhi. Investigation has led the police to identify a father-son duo based in the US, who are close associates of Pannun.

A senior Delhi Police official said, “The father-son duo had sent money to the foot soldiers for the act, the probe has revealed. The US-based suspects were even arrested for attacking an Akali Dal leader in America in 2018.”