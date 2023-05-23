Anti-riot drill at Police Lines in all districts of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

In order to check preparedness of police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, the police on Monday conducted mock drill exercises for riot control across the state.

Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said the mock drill exercises were conducted at all the Police Lines of 28 police districts under the supervision of Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police.

He said the SSPs were also asked to use Vajras and water canons under their supervision.

Shukla said people were called in to act as protesters and rioters during the mock drills and the police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob.