Anti-riot drill at Police Lines in all districts of Punjab

Chandigarh, May 22
In order to check preparedness of police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, the police on Monday conducted mock drill exercises for riot control across the state.
Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said the mock drill exercises were conducted at all the Police Lines of 28 police districts under the supervision of Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police.
He said the SSPs were also asked to use Vajras and water canons under their supervision.
Shukla said people were called in to act as protesters and rioters during the mock drills and the police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26