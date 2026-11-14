Anti-sacrilege Act row: Akal Takht expert panel seeks clarification from Punjab Govt

The legal and scholars’ committee constituted by the Akal Takht has sought specific clarifications from the Punjab Government regarding the controversial ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026' ahead of a proposed meeting between the two sides on November 18.

At a meeting held on Saturday, the Akal Takht's expert committee reviewed the communication sent by the nodal officer of the Punjab Government's coordination committee on Friday.

The meeting was attended by retired Justice Rupinder Singh Sodhi, retired Justice Mahinder Mohan Singh Bedi, Senior Advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Sikh scholar Dr Kehar Singh, and Professor Jagmohan Singh. Coordinator Lakhvir Singh, Additional Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and media adviser Jaskaran Singh were also present.

Following deliberations, the committee decided that it was prepared to participate in the Punjab Government's proposed November 18 meeting to discuss the amendment Act. However, it said the government must first clarify its position on certain key issues.

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The committee has asked the government to respond to both questions with a clear "yes" or "no". If the answer is affirmative, it has sought details of the action taken. If no action has been initiated, the government has been asked to explain the reasons.

In a letter sent by the committee's coordinator to the nodal officer of the state government's coordination committee, the first question pertained to clarifying whether the Punjab Government has taken any steps to implement the directions issued by Akal Takht on June 29. The committee noted that Punjab Cabinet ministers and MLAs had reportedly expressed their agreement with those directions before the Five Sikh High Priests (Panj Singh Sahibans).

The second question asked was whether the Punjab Government has issued any order or notification implementing the directives of Akal Takht dated May 11 and June 29, 2026, particularly regarding the suspension of the implementation of the Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

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The expert panel has urged the government to provide the information at the earliest so that it can deliberate on future course of action before the scheduled November 18 discussions.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026 was passed by the Punjab Government with the stated objective of strengthening legal safeguards relating to the respect and sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

However, Akal Takht had subsequently issued directives seeking review of certain aspects of the legislation and called for its implementation to be put on hold pending wider consultation. The ongoing correspondence reflects continuing efforts between the Sikh temporal authority and the Punjab Government to resolve differences over the law's implementation and ensure that any legislation concerning Sikh religious matters has broad Panthic consensus.