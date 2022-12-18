Anurag Thakur questions law & order in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 17

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur, who was here for the inauguration of new hostels at National Institute of Sports, today questioned the law and order situation and said the state government was responsible for it.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government should explain the efforts to end the drug menace and how many gangsters they had caught.

He said, “Over 70 persons have been killed in Punjab in a couple of months after the formation of the AAP government. It should explain its steps initiated to check the drug and gangster menace. It should explain how many gangsters have been nabbed. But the party leaders are busy spending time outside the state.”

He said the police were not weak. “Rather the state’s politicians are weak,” he said.

Responding to a question on the Chief Minister’s difference of opinion with the Governor, he said the government was pointing finger at the Governor. “It’s the first-ever government whose Chief Minister holds a protest. It is the same in Delhi.”

Anurag spoke to students and players about food, facilities and other aspects of the NIS campus. He also inaugurated a new 300-bed men’s hostel and newly renovated PT Usha girls’ hostel and Major Dhyan Chand hostel.

He said the Union Government had started a one-year diploma course on the sports performance analysis. He added that the Centre had given prime positions of the country’s sports federations to senior sportspersons.