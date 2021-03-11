Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 7

Claiming that the Punjab Government was “inexperienced” when it came to running a border state like Punjab, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not only outsourced the government, but also the Punjab Police, “to serve his political masters”.

Remote-controlled The remote control of the Punjab Govt is in Delhi and the show is being run from there. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

Hitting out at the AAP over violence in Patiala, Thakur said the erring cops had escaped action, alleging there was a breakdown of law and order in the state. Condemning the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, Thakur said: “Instead of investigating Patiala violence and taking action against the cops, the government sent teams to Delhi to target Bagga.” At the NIS, Patiala, he said “gang wars, snatchings and communal violence are at its peak in the state.”

Defending the Centre’s decision on extending the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km, Thakur claimed that the borders have to be secured at any cost.