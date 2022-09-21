Anurag Thakur: Punjab Govt has lost people's faith

Amritsar, September 20
Terming the six-month tenure of the AAP government in the state a failure, Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur shrugged off allegations of horse-trading by the BJP.
Addressing the media at the annual sports ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University, Thakur, who felicitated sports persons of the university, said the AAP government in Punjab had lost the faith of people. Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’ of corruption in AAP, he said these allegations were a tactic to distract people’s attention from the “corrupt practices” of AAP in Delhi and Punjab.
Without naming anyone, he also commented on news reports regarding the Punjab CM being taken off the plane in an “inebriated” condition. “If a leader of a country holding a high post is in the news for being drunk on an international flight, it is indeed a shameful conduct. I would not like to elaborate on that,” he said. On the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Anurag said there was not threat from AAP as a majority of its state cadre had left the party and joined the BJP.
Seeks Kejri’s reply on CM’s flight row
- Amid reports that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that he would get the allegations that CM Mann had to be deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at Frankfurt probed, Thakur said even AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal needed to “explain the matter”
- “The issue is being discussed not just in India, but even abroad. What is there to hide,” Thakur asked while attending a convocation at Doaba College in Jalandhar, where he was once a student
- On former CM Capt Amarinder Singh joining the BJP, he said, “His experience will certainly help the party in the coming elections in Himachal Pradesh”
- Asked why Capt Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur had not joined the BJP, he said: “She is an MP and can have her own preference”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...