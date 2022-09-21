Anurag Thakur: Punjab Govt has lost people's faith

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

Terming the six-month tenure of the AAP government in the state a failure, Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur shrugged off allegations of horse-trading by the BJP.

Addressing the media at the annual sports ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University, Thakur, who felicitated sports persons of the university, said the AAP government in Punjab had lost the faith of people. Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’ of corruption in AAP, he said these allegations were a tactic to distract people’s attention from the “corrupt practices” of AAP in Delhi and Punjab.

Without naming anyone, he also commented on news reports regarding the Punjab CM being taken off the plane in an “inebriated” condition. “If a leader of a country holding a high post is in the news for being drunk on an international flight, it is indeed a shameful conduct. I would not like to elaborate on that,” he said. On the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Anurag said there was not threat from AAP as a majority of its state cadre had left the party and joined the BJP.

Seeks Kejri’s reply on CM’s flight row

Amid reports that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that he would get the allegations that CM Mann had to be deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at Frankfurt probed, Thakur said even AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal needed to “explain the matter”

“The issue is being discussed not just in India, but even abroad. What is there to hide,” Thakur asked while attending a convocation at Doaba College in Jalandhar, where he was once a student

On former CM Capt Amarinder Singh joining the BJP, he said, “His experience will certainly help the party in the coming elections in Himachal Pradesh”

Asked why Capt Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur had not joined the BJP, he said: “She is an MP and can have her own preference”

