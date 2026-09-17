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Home / Punjab / Anurag Verma shifted from Punjab Revenue dept a week after ED questioning in Suntec City case

Anurag Verma shifted from Punjab Revenue dept a week after ED questioning in Suntec City case

Verma posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Transport departments; Jaspreet Talwar gets Revenue charge

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:25 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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IAS officer Anurag Verma. File photo
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The Punjab Government has shifted Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue Anurag Verma, posting him as Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture and Transport departments.

Verma has been replaced in the Revenue Department by Jaspreet Talwar.

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The reshuffle comes barely a week after Verma was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than eight hours in connection with its money-laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Rs 348-crore Suntec City project in Mohali.

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Verma was heading the Housing and Urban Development Department during the period when several of the alleged violations took place.

The Suntec City probe centres on allegations that forged consent letters carrying the signatures and thumb impressions of 15 landowners were used to obtain CLU approval for around 30.5 acres.

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The ED has alleged that more than Rs 150 crore was collected from buyers without execution of sale deeds. Its investigation also covers alleged irregularities involving the Altus Space Builders project.

Among those under the ED scanner are real-estate businessman Ajay Sehgal, Suresh Kumar Bajaj and Nitin Gohal, besides others associated with the Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society and the Suntec City project.

The latest reshuffle also sees Arshdeep Singh Thind, who was Administrative Secretary, Agriculture, shifted to Administrative Secretary, Rural Development.

Ajit Balaji Joshi will now hold charge of the Cooperation and Taxation departments, while Varun Roojam, who was Administrative Secretary, Transport, will retain charge of the Sports Department only.

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