Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

Chandigarh, June 26
Anurag Verma, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has been chosen as the new chief secretary of Punjab.
The formal orders have been issued.
He will replace VK Janjua, who retires on June 30.
Verma was currently serving as the state’s home secretary.
