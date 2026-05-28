Anxiety grips candidates in Ropar ahead of municipal council vote counting

With counting for the municipal council elections scheduled for Friday, candidates across Ropar district are spending anxious, sleepless days, caught between confidence and uncertainty after two weeks of intense campaigning.

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From Nangal to Anandpur Sahib and from Chamkaur Sahib to Ropar city, political discussions have overtaken tea stalls, party offices, and family gatherings. Candidates and supporters are busy making booth-wise calculations and trying to predict who will emerge victorious when counting begins Friday morning.

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According to official figures, the six urban bodies together have 1,17,018 voters, including 59,943 men, 57,063 women, and 12 voters in the ‘others’ category. Ropar municipal council has the highest number of electors at 39,788, followed by Nangal with 32,478, while Kiratpur Sahib Nagar Panchayat has the lowest at 4,321.

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The elections also saw strong participation by women. In the five municipal councils where elections were held, 171 women candidates are in the fray against 150 men, reflecting changing political participation at the grassroots level. Yet, despite the numbers and calculations, candidates say emotions now dominate statistics. Outside a crowded tea stall near Bela Chowk in Ropar city, supporters from rival parties debated polling trends on Thursday and discussed wards where silent voting could alter expected outcomes.

“Every worker brings a different estimate,” said an independent candidate contesting from a Ropar ward. “In the morning, someone says we are winning comfortably. By evening, another person claims the contest is neck-and-neck. Nobody is relaxed.”

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For many first-time contestants, the post-polling period has proved more stressful than the campaign itself. Candidates who spent weeks going door-to-door are now replaying every interaction, wondering whether undecided voters finally backed them or switched sides at the last moment.

A young candidate from Nangal admitted he had barely slept since polling day. “You keep checking booth calculations repeatedly. Sometimes you feel confident, then one phone call changes your mood completely,” he said while preparing documents for counting agents. Families of candidates are sharing the tension too. In several homes, relatives gathered late into the night discussing possible margins and ward-wise voting patterns. Mothers offered prayers at local gurdwaras while supporters kept circulating unofficial estimates on social media groups.

One woman candidate from Nangal said the suspense had become emotionally exhausting. “People showed affection during campaigning, but elections are unpredictable. Until the final round of counting is over, nobody can claim victory,” she said. Political observers believe municipal elections create unusually personal pressure because candidates directly know a large number of voters.

“In local body elections, even a difference of a few votes matters greatly because candidates personally connect with voters,” said a senior political leader in Ropar. “That is why anxiety before counting day becomes so intense.”

Meanwhile, security around strong rooms and counting centres has been tightened ahead of Friday’s counting. Candidates and supporters are expected to gather early in the morning as counting begins, ward by ward. Tonight, however, uncertainty continues to dominate the political atmosphere in Ropar district.