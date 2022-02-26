Ukraine crisis: Anxiety growing, kin say 'rescue our kids'

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar/Ferozepur/Mansa, Feb 25

Their anxiety is growing with each passing moment. With the situation only worsening in the war-torn Ukraine, the hapless parents, whose children are stranded in various universities there, are knocking every door to get their wards rescued from the war-torn nation at the earliest.

Share details of those stuck: Amritsar DC Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira has urged people to share the credentials of those who have been stranded in Ukraine. The information will be further shared with the Union Ministry of External Affairs. A helpline number 0183-2500598 has also been released by the District Red Cross Society. In bunker, running out of supplies My daughter approached the Indian Embassy there, but was advised to wait. She is now staying with friends in a bunker and is left with food for few days. — Rakesh Sharma, Ferozepur Resident

They have also appealed to the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to make the necessary arrangement for the student’s safe evacuation.

“We have no choice but to ‘wait and watch’. The ‘video call’ is the only medium to know about their wellbeing. We appeal to the Union Government to act swiftly,” said a worried Rekha Mahajan, an Amritsar resident, whose daughter Kainaat is among the Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

Kainaat, who is pursuing medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University, told her mother via video call that a bomb exploded just outside their hostel last night. Though she and her classmates were all safe in an underground tube station, some got stuck in the mess, where they were shifted to have dinner last evening.

She also informed them that banks and ATMs were not functioning and they were all short of money as most of them possessed US dollars and could not convert them into Hryvnia, the Ukrainian currency. Majority of students from Punjab are studying at Kharkiv National Medical University and Lviv National Medical University in Ukraine.

Saloni Soni, whose son Ambuj Soni is in the fifth year of MBBS, is constantly glued to TV to know the evacuation plan. “We came to know the government was in touch with Hungary for evacuation. It is too far from the place where students are putting up. But what can we do, except for praying for their safe return,” she said. Komal Hasija, whose daughter Saumya Hasija, too, is in Ukraine, alleged university authorities did not pay any heed to Indian students’ pleas to relieve them in advance so that they could make arrangements for their safe return.

“Students had requested the university to allow them to continue their remaining course online, but the authorities did not yield. They therefore opted to risk their lives to complete the course,” she said.

In Mansa, parents have urged the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps to evacuate their wards from Ukraine.

Vijay, a local, said his son Mukesh Singla, who is stuck in Ukraine, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help for returning to India.

Another student Sukhpreet Kaur of Ralla village in Mansa is also in Ukraine. Her father Nirmal Singh said, “She was to board a flight on February 26, but now the airports have been closed. We do not know when she will come back.”

Piyush Goyal of Bareta, who was to return from Ukraine on February 27, also can’t come now as airports have been closed. His parents here are worried and praying for his safe return. His father Bharat Bhushan said, “In a video call, Piyush told me that many students from Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala and other districts are stuck there.”

Muskan, who returned from Ukraine, said, “I had to return leaving my studies midway and I don’t know about my future now.”

Gurjinder Singh of Talwandi Sabo said his son Harshdeep Singh and daughter Palakpreet Kaur were doing MBBS in Ukraine. “It seems that they will run out of money and basic grocery items soon,” he added.

In Ferozepur, Rakesh Sharma, an agriculturist and his wife Kalpana Sharma, are having sleepless night ever since they came to know about the Russian invasion in Ukraine, where their daughter Sakshi is pursuing her MBBS. Sharma appealed to the government to make arrangements for early airlifting of students by arranging special flights. Two other students, Lovepreet Singh and Love Inder Singh, both residents of Malsian Kalan Village in Zira sub-division, are also caught in the warzone.

(Reports by GS Paul, Sukhmeet Bhasin & Anirudh Gupta )

