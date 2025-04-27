Anxious wait for many at Attari as Pak stops wives despite valid visas

Several Indian men, whose Pakistani wives had gone to visit their families across the border, are now left stranded and anxious as the authorities in the neighbouring nation are not allowing their spouses to enter India through the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check-Post despite possessing valid documents.

The move follows heightened tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of the killing of 25 tourists and a local by terrorists in Pahalgam four days ago. The men complained that their spouses had long-term visas and were issued “no-objection return to India” (NORI) certificates by the Ministry of External Affairs for their brief visit to Pakistan. NORI certificates allow holders to return to India without any obligation after a brief foreign visit.

Dr Vikram Udasi, who has come all the way from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district to receive his wife Priya, a Pakistani national, has been running from pillar to post at the Attari border ever since the Indian authorities announced the suspension of visa services for Pakistan. The couple’s four-year-old son, who has an Indian passport, is accompanying his mother.

“The Indian authorities in New Delhi had allowed her permission to visit Pakistan till June 17. However, after learning about the 48-hour deadline India set on April 23, she flew from Karachi to Lahore on April 24 by paying Pakistani Rs 80,000 for a ticket that normally costs Rs 25,000,” said Dr Udasi.

He too landed in Amritsar the same day after spending Rs 16,000 for his air ticket. “Upon reaching Lahore, the Pakistani authorities didn’t allow my wife to cross over from Wagah to Attari despite having valid documents. Now, she is paying Rs 4,500 daily rent for a hotel room in Lahore and I am shelling out Rs 2,500 per day in Amritsar. She reaches daily from Lahore to Wagah by paying Rs 4,000 for taxi while I pay Rs 1,000 for the Amritsar-Attari journey,” he said, upset over the uncertainty that had hit his life.

Dr Udasi said Priya had been issued a long-term visa for eight years, which will conclude in 2026. He said while announcing the suspension of the visa services on April 23, the Indian authorities had stated that “NORI visa holders with long-term visas” could return to India.

Another Indian from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Rishi Kumar, said he had been camping at Attari for the past three days to receive his wife Savita Kumari, a Pakistan national, and their two 10-year-old twins Saysha and Revansh. They arrived from Balochistan to Lahore on April 24 to return to India before the end of 48-hour deadline, but were held back at Wagah border. “Savita is a long-term visa holder and will be eligible for Indian nationality once she completes the mandatory period,” he said.

Rishi said he spoke to his wife over the phone and she conveyed that there were about 50 Pakistani women married to Indians who were waiting in Lahore to cross over to India through the Attari land route.