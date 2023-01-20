Anyone who has indulged in corruption, wrongdoing will face action: Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Chandigarh, January 20

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said anyone who has indulged in any wrongdoing or corruption will face action irrespective of whether he is a member of the BJP, which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

He said when the Vigilance Bureau’s report comes, he does not see whether a person who has done any wrong belongs to party ‘A’ or ‘B’.

Without taking names, Mann said, “Anyone who has indulged in corruption will face action”.

“Ara Sarayan te chalu, BJP jaan da eh matlab nahin bach javunge, jeda dekho BJP nu turya janda hai,” he said in Punjabi, asserting that all wrongdoers will face action and anyone joining the BJP does not mean he will be saved.

Again without taking any names, Mann said “they are not joining out of love for BJP’s policies, but they are scared of action... .”

“Trust me, anyone who has looted Punjab’s coffers, be it five years ago or 10 years ago, it will be recovered with interest,” he said addressing a gathering at an event in Abohar.

He said it is the firm commitment of his government that a corrupt leader or officer, however affluent he may be, will be brought to book and made accountable for his sins.

Mann said traditional political parties are envious of him because they are not able to digest that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively.

The chief minister, while addressing the gathering after disbursing compensation to the flood affected residents here during the function, said the people of the state have lost their faith in the traditional political parties because of their “anti-people and anti-Punjab stance”.

He said the wise and brave people of the state had ousted these parties during the 2022 assembly polls due to which they are frustrated now.

Mann said the leaders of these parties are now allegedly ganging up with each other to mislead the people.

He said these traditional parties have failed in their duty miserably when they were in power.

The chief minister alleged that many of these leaders plundered the resources of the state for their vested political interests.

Mann said that while the state was facing challenges in form of unemployment, brain drain, corruption and others, these leaders were busy minting the money illegally.

He said these leaders had built their own palaces and empires of business at the cost of the people and the state.

Taking on former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who switched over to the BJP from Congress, the chief minister said that in his long stint as the in charge of finances of state, he had always claimed that the coffers of the state are empty.

He said that after failing to perform his duty as the Finance Minister to ensure the well-being of the state, Manpreet Badal has now joined the BJP.

Except reciting a few couplets in Urdu, the former Finance Minister will not do anything for betterment of state and even for BJP, claimed Mann.

Manpreet Badal was also finance minister when he was in the Shiromani Akali Dal.