Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 7

The failure of PWD officials to complete inter-department formalities before allotment of the tender delayed Southern Bypass project in Ludhiana by seven years. This lethargy burnt a hole of Rs 67.88 crore in the government’s pocket.

As per documents available with The Tribune, work on four-laning of the road along Sirhind-Sidhwan Canal from Doraha to Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road (Southern Bypass Ludhiana) was awarded to a contractor at the cost of Rs 328.16 crore.

The project, under the charge of Chief Engineer (Infrastructure Projects) of the PWD, was allotted in January 2010 and was to be finished by February 2012.

According to sources, had the department planned properly and got the work completed by the deadline, they could have avoided paying Rs 67.88 crore extra to the contractor. However, it took nine years for the road work to complete.

The delay in finishing the project also caused inconvenience to the people of the area.

Besides, a portion of Doraha bridge over Sirhind Canal is still lying incomplete and abandoned since July 2013. The bridge was to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore by 2012.

According to the sources, due to lack of coordination between the PWD and Irrigation Department, there have been continuous changes in length and design of the bridge after allotment of the work.

Due to non-completion of the work, the construction material has been lying at the site since July 2013.

PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO could not be reached from his comments.