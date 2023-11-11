Supreme Court's decision on Punjab Governor to strengthen democracy, says AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

AAP has thanked the Supreme Court of India for its decision in the state government vs Governor case and said the decision would strengthen the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing the media at the party office in Chandigarh on Friday, AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said three crore people of Punjab had elected the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take decisions related to the functioning of the state, not to the Governor.

He said the Constitution gave the right to take decision to those elected by the people. The Governor had very limited authority in this matter. The court had also said the same.

He said Punjab had suffered a lot due to the Governor calling the session illegal and withholding the Bills passed by the Assembly.

Kang said that according to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor can either give his assent to the Bills passed by the House or send these back to the Speaker or reserve these for the President’s approval.

Kang said he should not do anything unconstitutional to please his central leadership.

