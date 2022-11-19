Apologise for unsavoury remarks: Akali Dal to Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The SAD today condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for passing “unsavoury” comments against farmer unions and asked him to apologise. It maintained the AAP government was running away from implementing a written undertaking given to the unions.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the farm unions were only asking the government to notify the demands already accepted earlier.

He said when the ‘dharna’ outside the CM’s residence was lifted last month after the government agreed to implement the charter of demands presented by farm unions in a time-bound manner. “It seems the CM now wants to run away from implementing the demands.”

Asking the Chief Minister to implement the demands, Cheema said compensation for crop damage as well as death of milch animals due to lumpy skin disease should be released at the earliest.

He said similarly farmers should be given an increased land acquisition relief and all cases registered against farmers for burning paddy stubble in distress should be cancelled. “Red entries put in revenue records of farmers should also be erased immediately”.

