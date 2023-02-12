Apologise for 'violating' maryada: SGPC to Khattar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Taking serious notice of Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s violation of the Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ by standing bareheaded during ‘ardas’, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sought apology from him here on Saturday.

He said the violation took place during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, recently.

In this context, a video of the Haryana CM went viral in which he was seen standing without covering his head during ‘ardas’. Dhami said the violation of the religious code of conduct hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs.

Dhami said as per the Sikh tradition, all participants had to stand with their heads covered and both hands folded during ‘ardas’. He said Khattar being of Punjabi origin was well aware of the Sikh religious tenets. Despite this, he violated the religious norms. The unfortunate gesture hurt the sentiments of Sikhs.

Dhami said another regret was that the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general secretary, Gurwinder Singh Dhamija, and other local Sikhs, standing beside CM Khattar, did not object to the violation of the ‘maryada’.