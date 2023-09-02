Apologise to people: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Punjab BJP unit president Sunil Jakhar demanded that CM Bhagwant Mann must own up the decision to dissolve the panchayats as the decision could not have been taken without his approval.

No cabinet role? Was this decision not discussed at the Cabinet meeting? Was it taken solely by the bureaucracy? If yes, that would mean there is no political leadership in state" — Sunil Jakhar

He said, “The CM must admit this grave mistake and apologise to the people of Punjab. This decision could not have been taken by the bureaucracy independently. Nobody below the Chief Minister could have approved it”.

