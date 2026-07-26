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Home / Punjab / Apply similar yardsticks over paper leaks in Punjab: Opposition to AAP top brass

Apply similar yardsticks over paper leaks in Punjab: Opposition to AAP top brass

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:04 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Youths demand accountability in the NEET paper leak case, in Jalandhar on Saturday. Malkiat Singh
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The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday triggered a war of words among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition.

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While AAP leaders gave credit to young protesters, party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for spearheading the protest, the state unit of the BJP and SAD demanded the resignation of AAP ministers for their alleged involvement in paper leaks in the state.

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Malvinder Singh Kang, AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib, said, “What a moment for India’s young generation. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down, citing deep anguish over the events of the past 10 days and reminding the nation that the greatest strength of India is its youth.”

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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “The BJP, most responsible for paper leaks, has finally had to bow down before the country’s youth. Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign from his post. The beginning of the downfall of the Modi government and the BJP has already started.”

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, said, “Pradhan’s resignation was an outcome of relentless protest by Rahul Gandhi as well as by young students. Your (Rahul’s) courage in taking on this government head-on, and your leadership in keeping the issue alive when it would have been easier to let it fade, are what forced this outcome.”

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Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “While the Union Minister has been forced to resign, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was still in office. He must also step down for the repeated paper leaks in Punjab.”

He said the Centre was shaken the day Rahul led the protest march right to the doorsteps of the Prime Minister’s residence.

SAD demanded the resignation of Bains and Health Minister Balbir Singh, asserting both ministers should take accountability for paper leaks under their charge. Arshdeep Singh Kler, chief spokesperson of SAD, said AAP should not practice politics of deceit. “There cannot be two yardsticks for the same issue.”

Ravinder Singh, SAD (Punar Surjeet) patron and former Speaker, said, “If youth have grievances, they should be heard and their concerns considered with empathy, rather than being suppressed through the use of police force.”

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