'Apply your own anti-sacrilege law to CM Mann,' BJP minister Sirsa tells Punjab Govt

Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday demanded that the Punjab Government should apply the same anti-sacrilege law that it had championed in the state on CM Bhagwant Mann over the ongoing video controversy.

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Addressing the media, Sirsa said the issue was now a “litmus test” for the Punjab Police, alleging that the ruling AAP government was not adhering to the standards it had itself set on matters concerning Sikh religious sentiments.

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He claimed that under the very law brought in by AAP to deal with alleged incidents of “beadbi”, action should be taken uniformly, irrespective of a person’s position.

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“Law is equal for everyone. The same law that was brought in Punjab against beadbi should apply to Bhagwant Mann as well,” Sirsa said, questioning why no case had been registered against the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader further alleged that AAP leaders had repeatedly challenged Sikh institutions, including the Akal Takht, and said that those who had earlier spoken strongly on issues concerning Sikh religious sentiments were now silent.

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He praised Gurugram Police for arresting the accused in the case and urged authorities to act impartially.

The AAP and the Punjab Government are yet to respond to Sirsa’s allegations.