Appointment of consumer panel head terminated

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 2

The Punjab Government has terminated the appointment of Lalit Pathak as Kapurthala District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president. The termination order, dated January 31, was placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court today.

It came more than four months after his selection as District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s president was quashed with the directions to proceed afresh on the selection committee’s recommendations.

Taking up a bunch of petitions alleging contempt of court, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan on the previous date of hearing had directed the State Chief Secretary to remain present in case a compliance affidavit was not filed in the matter.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, compliance affidavit of Principal Secretary, Department Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, was filed in the court. Among other things, it stated that the appeals filed by the state government were pending for March 9. But the appointment of respondent Lalit Pathak was terminated in compliance with the HC order September dated 15, 2022.

The affidavit added the state government was considering recommendation made by the selection committee vide letter dated April 6, 2021. “New selection will be made on the basis of recommendation by the selection committee purely on merits.”

In one of the petitions filed through counsel Sukhandeep Singh, Rajesh Bhatia had alleged “wilful and deliberate” disobedience of the HC orders. He had contended that the respondents till date had failed to comply and implement the judgment.

“Respondent Lalit Pathak, despite the directions of this court quashing his appointment letter dated June 11, 2021, and June 23, 2021, is holding the post of president, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Kapurthala in complete disregard to the judgment dated September 15, 2022,” he had stated.