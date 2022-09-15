Quota for SCs: Appointment of law officers subject to plea’s outcome, says Punjab and Haryana HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Acting on a petition challenging reservation to the Scheduled Castes in law officers’ appointment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear appointments, if any, would be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also posted the matter for further hearing on September 20. In his petition, Ishan Kaushal was seeking the quashing of an advertisement issued on August 20 for 58 vacancies “only for Scheduled Caste” in the Advocate-General’s office. Taking up the , Justice Sindhu had on the previous date of hearing also issued a “notice regarding interim relief”.

Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate Pawan Kumar Mutneja contended the reservation was contrary to the provision of the Punjab Law Officers Engagement Act, 2017.

Relying on aspects of the law and HC judgments, it was held that the engagement of a lawyer by the state and its instrumentalities was neither recruitment, nor appointment, into service or any post.