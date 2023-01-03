Appointment of officiating VC of Kapurthala varsity delayed

Chandigarh, January 2
The appointment of the Secretary, Technical Education, as the officiating VC of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Kapurthala, has been delayed.
The Secretary, Technical Education, is given additional charge of the VC after getting the nod from the Governor. The arrangement continues till a regular VC is not appointed. Since April 2021, the VC’s post has been vacant and the Secretary has been holding charge.
Secretary, Technical Education, Seema Jain, has to be given the charge.
It is learnt the office of Governor has sought to know as to why the seniormost Dean (Faculty) cannot be given the officiating charge of the VC as per the relevant section of the Act governing the technical university.
The department has pointed out that there was no provision to appoint the Dean as officiating VC and the precedent has been to appoint the Secretary of the department as the officiating VC.
