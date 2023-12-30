Appointment of tainted officer as RTA stirs row

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 29

Appointing an alleged tainted officer as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here has stirred a controversy. Gurnam Singh was promoted from the post of Assistant Transport Officer (Headquarters) to RTA here on December 26, despite two vigilance cases filed against him for alleged corruption in the department.

Gurnam was arrested by the Vigilance Department on December 5, 2021, for the alleged offence of issuing fake driving licences and vehicle registration certificates (RCs). At that time he was working as Assistant Transport Officer, Faridkot.

The Vigilance Department had accused him of causing about Rs 18 lakh revenue loss to the government by issuing fake licences and RCs between 2018 and 2019. In this case the VB has already filed the challan and the case is at the prosecution of evidence stage in the court of Special Judge, Faridkot.

Gurnam is facing a similar case at Logowal police station in Sangrur. In October 2019, he was booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). In this case, he was accused of issuing a ‘fake’ driving licence for Rs 50,000 to a resident of Kanakwal village of Sangrur district.

Dilraj Singh, Secretary, Transport Department, said that he was unaware of criminal cases against Gurnam. “I will check the records,” he assured. On the other hand, Moneesh Kumar, State Transport Commissioner, did not respond to repeated calls and text messages.

With the appointment of Gurnam as head of transport office in Faridkot, the VB feel it will sabotage its case against him in the court. As the records of the transport office are very vital to prove its case, appointing an accused as the head of the department is all set to sabotage our case,” said a senior officer in the VB, preferring anonymity.

Sources in the Transport Department revealed that Gurnam was nearing his retirement. On the other hand, the latter said that he was working as per the directions of the department.

