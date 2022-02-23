Apprehensive, AAP keeps vigil outside strongrooms

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 22

Sangrur district AAP leaders are not satisfied with security arrangements made for electronic voting machines (EVMs). They have erected their tent at the main gate of Bardwal college, where EVMs from the district are locked and counting would take place. AAP volunteers have announced that they would guard the EVMs on rotation basis from various villages daily.

“Since AAP has got maximum votes and our political opponents might try to reach near EVMs, We do not want to take any chance. We have put up tents here to guard the machines. The special teams of our volunteers from various villages would sit here round the clock. A special committee would make other necessary arrangements for them,” said Anwar Bhasaur, AAP leader from Dhuri.

In the Dhuri constituency, AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann is pitted against local congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, other candidates are SAD- BSP’s Parkash Chand Garg and BJP’s Randeep Singh Deol. The security post put up by AAP has elicited mixed response.

“When the government has already made required security arrangements, what is the need for AAP to act as guards?” said Balwinder Singh, a farmer from area.

But Sangrur resident Suresh Kumar said that there was nothing wrong in it.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ramvir said that Election Commission (EC) had made elaborate security arrangements.