 Arbitrary cancellation of smart cards : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Arbitrary cancellation of smart cards
PUNJAB DIARY

Arbitrary cancellation of smart cards

Arbitrary cancellation of smart cards


Abohar: Kamla Rani, who lives in a 10x12 ft size semi-constructed house in Rajiv Nagar and spins thread to support her family, is among the victims of arbitrary cancellation of smart cards. These cards entitled below poverty line (BPL) families to avail wheat free or at subsidised rates. However, as many as 1,700 smart cards have been cancelled in Abohar by the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. When MLA Sandeep Jakhar visited some victims, he was made aware that officials had cancelled the ration cards of many people. Despite the ration cards being verified by a team of gazetted officers, the authorities cancelled those. Officials said card holders who own houses larger than 1,000 sq ft were no longer entitled to these cards. On being questioned, officials had nothing more to say.

Heist attempt goes awry

Muktsar: In a real and not a reel scene in Gidderbaha, a youngster, in an attempt to rob commission agent Surinder Kumar, recently travelled to the latter's shop in an e-rickshaw and threw chilli powder into his eyes. However, after failing to rob the agent, he managed to flee from the spot. Unaware of the incident, the e-rickshaw driver, who was waiting for the robber to return and pay him, went to the shopkeeper and asked him to pay, since it was his shop he had brought the passenger to!

Local BJP leaders left guessing

Gurdaspur: Local BJP leaders were kept on their seats’ edge as far as sitting on the stage with Home Minister Amit Shah was concerned at his rally last week. Several lists in relation to the sitting arrangements were prepared and destroyed. A senior leader hinted at the role of the party high command in Delhi and the IB in preparing the lists. However, the cat is now out of the bag as it has been learnt that the party HQ did not interfere or intervene at all. It was Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who dictated who would sit where and the lists were merely a eyewash.

Cops extend a helping hand

Amritsar: In a novel gesture, the traffic police arranged a cycle rickshaw for a poor man after he lost his own in a freak accident recently. His rickshaw was parked under Bhandari bridge when a tow-away vehicle collided with the wall of the bridge and the debris fell on the rickshaw. ADCP Traffic Amandeep Kaur handed over the rickshaw to him.

Farmers prefer tubewell water

Amritsar: Farmers are getting eight hours of power supply in most of the areas of the region to cultivate paddy and some areas of the Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts are also getting canal water for the same. However, those who are getting canal water supply prefer to use water from tubewells as this process involves lesser effort. Farmer activist Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, who is opposing the practice, stated that after providing canal water to the fields, the government should end electricity subsidy for tubewell use and bill the farmers for the power supply and use of groundwater.

Turning to WhatApp calls for security

Patiala: Not only criminals and gangsters, but officers, MLAs and even cops have almost completely switched from normal phone calls to WhatsApp calls. They are doing so not just because they cost nothing, but also as these are encrypted. Senior officers and even leaders of different parties have switched to WhatsApp calls, especially while sharing sensitive information. The relatives of some MLAs, who are running a parallel government by passing instructions to district officials, prefer WhatsApp calls as they can’t be tracked or tapped.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: Ajit Pawar splits NCP, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid Opposition unity efforts

2
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

3
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

4
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

6
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

7
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

8
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

9
Nation

Erasmus Mundus: 174 Indian students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe

10
Punjab

Punjab Police ASI held for accepting bribe

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Delhi Govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

Air Force station employee hangs self in Delhi park

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Three arrested on murder charge

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Blood donation camp held