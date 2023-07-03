Abohar: Kamla Rani, who lives in a 10x12 ft size semi-constructed house in Rajiv Nagar and spins thread to support her family, is among the victims of arbitrary cancellation of smart cards. These cards entitled below poverty line (BPL) families to avail wheat free or at subsidised rates. However, as many as 1,700 smart cards have been cancelled in Abohar by the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. When MLA Sandeep Jakhar visited some victims, he was made aware that officials had cancelled the ration cards of many people. Despite the ration cards being verified by a team of gazetted officers, the authorities cancelled those. Officials said card holders who own houses larger than 1,000 sq ft were no longer entitled to these cards. On being questioned, officials had nothing more to say.

Heist attempt goes awry

Muktsar: In a real and not a reel scene in Gidderbaha, a youngster, in an attempt to rob commission agent Surinder Kumar, recently travelled to the latter's shop in an e-rickshaw and threw chilli powder into his eyes. However, after failing to rob the agent, he managed to flee from the spot. Unaware of the incident, the e-rickshaw driver, who was waiting for the robber to return and pay him, went to the shopkeeper and asked him to pay, since it was his shop he had brought the passenger to!

Local BJP leaders left guessing

Gurdaspur: Local BJP leaders were kept on their seats’ edge as far as sitting on the stage with Home Minister Amit Shah was concerned at his rally last week. Several lists in relation to the sitting arrangements were prepared and destroyed. A senior leader hinted at the role of the party high command in Delhi and the IB in preparing the lists. However, the cat is now out of the bag as it has been learnt that the party HQ did not interfere or intervene at all. It was Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who dictated who would sit where and the lists were merely a eyewash.

Cops extend a helping hand

Amritsar: In a novel gesture, the traffic police arranged a cycle rickshaw for a poor man after he lost his own in a freak accident recently. His rickshaw was parked under Bhandari bridge when a tow-away vehicle collided with the wall of the bridge and the debris fell on the rickshaw. ADCP Traffic Amandeep Kaur handed over the rickshaw to him.

Farmers prefer tubewell water

Amritsar: Farmers are getting eight hours of power supply in most of the areas of the region to cultivate paddy and some areas of the Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts are also getting canal water for the same. However, those who are getting canal water supply prefer to use water from tubewells as this process involves lesser effort. Farmer activist Gurbinder Singh Bajwa, who is opposing the practice, stated that after providing canal water to the fields, the government should end electricity subsidy for tubewell use and bill the farmers for the power supply and use of groundwater.

Turning to WhatApp calls for security

Patiala: Not only criminals and gangsters, but officers, MLAs and even cops have almost completely switched from normal phone calls to WhatsApp calls. They are doing so not just because they cost nothing, but also as these are encrypted. Senior officers and even leaders of different parties have switched to WhatsApp calls, especially while sharing sensitive information. The relatives of some MLAs, who are running a parallel government by passing instructions to district officials, prefer WhatsApp calls as they can’t be tracked or tapped.